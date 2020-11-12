Ucb SA Analysts and Investors Conference Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2020 / 03:00PM GMT

Antje Witte - UCB SA - Head of IR



Good morning, good afternoon from my side. Welcome to our call introducing gene therapy. I'm happy to hand you over to Dhaval Patel, our Chief Scientific Officer, who will give you a brief presentation and who then, in the Q&A session, will be joined by his team, namely Martin Citron, Head of Neurology Therapeutic Area; and Roger Palframan, Head of External Innovation & U.S. Discovery Science.



This presentation and following Q&A session is covered by this disclaimer and safe harbor statement. We kindly ask you to read this carefully, perhaps not now, but it's also available on our website, and be informed about this.



I'm now happy to give over -- to hand over to our Chief Scientific Officer, Dhaval Patel. Thank you very much.



Dhavalkumar D. Patel - UCB SA - Executive VP & Chief Scientific Officer



Hey, everybody. Thanks for taking the time to join. It's my pleasure to speak to you today about UCB's entry into gene therapy.



As you all know, we have a strong legacy in the chemical