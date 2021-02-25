Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
Operator
Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's investor call (inaudible) on Full Year 2020 Financial Results Conference call and webcast. (Operator Instructions) Please note that this conference call will be recorded and that a replay of the video webcast will be available later today.
I am now pleased to hand over to Mrs. Antje Witte, Head of Investor Relations, who will be the moderator of this conference. Mrs. Witte, the floor is yours.
Antje Witte - UCB SA - Head of IR
Thank you very much. Hello. Hope you're doing well, safe and sound. Good day to you. Welcome to this call.
On the next slide, you will find our disclaimer and safe harbor statement under which this call and the following Q&A session, as usual, is to be seen, and we kindly request that you read this carefully.
On the next slide, you find the panel of today's presentation. And very soon, I will hand over to Jean-Christophe Tellier, our CEO.
We then have Emmanuel Caeymaex, our Vice President -- Executive Vice President, sorry, for Immunology Solutions, who
Full Year 2020 UCB SA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 25, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...