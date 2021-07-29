Half Year 2021 UCB SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Antje Witte - UCB SA - Head of IR



Good day. This is UCB. We welcome you to this call. We hope this finds you well. We appreciate your participation in today's UCB's analyst and investors call. On the next slide, we have our usual disclaimer and safe harbor statement, which we kindly ask to study and to read. And as noted in our disclosures on these contingencies, our guidance is subject to legal and regulatory risks and uncertainties.



And with this, I'd like to introduce you to the plan of today. So you will -- we will have Jean-Christophe Tellier, our CEO, to give you an overview on our purpose and an overview of the first half. Emmanuel Caeymaex is going, what you're waiting for, for sure, talk to you about BIMZELX and our readiness for launch. He will be followed by our Chief Medical Officer, Iris LÃ¶w-Friedrich, who is going to bring up to you the pipeline and the updates. And of course, Sandrine Dufour, our CFO, will guide you through our P&L and the financials of the first half. Last but not least, Jean-Christophe will close the call with where we are heading into the future.



