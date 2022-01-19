UCB SA to Acquire Zogenix Inc Capital Markets Call Transcript

Jan 19, 2022 / 01:30PM GMT

Antje Witte - UCB SA - Head of IR



Good morning, good afternoon to the call, Capital Market Conference Call by UCB. My name is Antje, Antje Witte, I'm heading Investor Relations at UCB. We'd like to talk to you today about our agreement we did with Zogenix to acquire the company. And before we start with our presentation, I'd like to highlight some details. Please be informed about this important information about the tender offer.



This tender offer as laid out in the presentation and in the press release this morning, has not yet started. This call and the press release are for informational purposes only and are neither an offer to purchase nor a solicitation of an offer to sell any shares of the common stock of Zogenix or any other securities. I kindly ask you to read this slide carefully.



On the next slide, I have to make you aware of our disclaimer and forward-looking statements. This is a traditional disclaimer you find in our presentations. We are talking about future events, potential future events, and we urge you to have a close look to this disclaimer and forward-looking