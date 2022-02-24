Full Year 2021 UCB SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 24, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Antje Witte - UCB SA - Head of IR



Good morning, good afternoon. My name is Antje Witte. I'm heading Investor Relations at UCB. And dear ladies, dear gentlemen, a very warm welcome to our 2021 earnings call for the capital market. The slide deck and the appendix are available on our website.



Before I introduce you to today's speakers, please allow me to remind you that today's presentation and the Q&A session is under the disclaimer and safe harbor statement you see on Slide 2. Thanks for looking at this.



And without any further ado, I'm happy to introduce you to our today's speaker. On the next slide. So Jean-Christophe Tellier, our CEO, will welcome you. He will then hand over to Iris Low-Friedrich, our Chief Medical Officer; followed by Charl Van Zyl, who is looking after Neurology Solutions in Europe and International Markets; Emmanuel Caeymaex, who is looking after Immunology Solutions and is heading the U.S. markets; and of course, last but not least, Sandrine Dufour, our Chief Financial Officer, who will give you the more financial details of our 2021 performance.



