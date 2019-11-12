Q3 2019 United Internet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 12, 2019 / 10:30AM GMT

Stephan Gramkow - United Internet AG - IR Officer



United Internet AG Q3 and 9 months results conference call. Frank Krause, CFO



Frank Krause - United Internet AG - CFO & Member of the Management Board



Thank you, Stephan. I would also like to welcome you to our 9-month analyst and investor webcast. Before walking you through our segments, let's have a look at the company KPI figures.



Revenues reached after 9 months EUR 3.9 billion, fully in line with consensus. If you exclude the volatile hardware business revenue, growth in 9 months is 3.2%, also in line with our guidance.



EBITDA, it was EUR 945 million -- EUR 944 million in 9 months, also in line with consensus and impacted by EUR 59 million additional wholesale service costs from an expired discount