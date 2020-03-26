Full Year 2019 United Internet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 26, 2020 / 01:30PM GMT

Ralph Dommermuth - United Internet AG - Founder, CEO & Member of the Management Board



[Interpreted] Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to today's conference regarding the annual financial statement for 2019. I would like to walk you through the corporate development. You're all familiar with our company. We differentiate between 2 segments: Internet Access, and on the other side, the Applications business. On the slide, you can see in the middle, in the square, our assets, our team, our high sales strength, our operational excellence with 62 million accounts in 12 countries. You can see the data centers that we operate and the network infrastructure that is available to us in Germany.



On the next slide, you can see our brands. They address our Internet Access customers in the consumer area. There, we got 1&1, our main brand, and we've got several discount brands on top, resulting from the Drillisch takeover. Then on the business side, we use the 1&1 Versatel branch to address our customers.



Regarding the Application business, GMX, WEB.DE and mail.com are our consumer brands.