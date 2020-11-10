Q3 2020 United Internet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2020 / 10:30AM GMT

Stephan Gramkow - United Internet AG - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 and 9 months 2020 results conference call. My name is Stephan Gramkow. And here with me today, I have our CFO, Martin Mildner; and my colleague, Dominic Grossman. Martin Mildner will first take you through the Q3 presentation, and we are happy to answer any questions afterwards. Martin, please go ahead.



Martin Mildner - United Internet AG - Group CFO & member of Management Board



Yes. Thank you, Stephan. It's a pleasure for me to welcome all of you to our 9 months results, analyst and investor webcast. As my colleague already mentioned, and as you probably already heard, I took over the responsibility as the group CFO from Frank Krause, this in effect as of the first of October 2020. We'd like to thank Frank for his work during the last 5 years. And we -- not only we, as a company, but also, I personally wish him all the best for his next business opportunity. So therefore, it means that this will be my first webcast, and I do not have to