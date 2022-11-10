Q3 2022 United Internet AG Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 10, 2022 / 10:30AM GMT

Operator



Good day and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the United Internet Quarterly Statement Q3 2022 Conference. (Operator Instructions) Please be advised that this conference is being recorded.



I would now like to hand the conference over to your speaker today, Stephan Gramkow. Please go ahead.



Stephan Gramkow - United Internet AG - IR Officer



Thank you, operator. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to our Q3 and 9 months 2022 results conference call. My name is Stephan Gramkow from Investor Relations. And here with me today are our CFO, Martin Mildner; and my colleague, Dominic Grossman.



Martin will first take you through the development of the first 9 months and the financials, and we are happy to answer any questions afterwards. So Martin, the floor is yours.



Martin Mildner - United Internet AG - Group CFO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Stephan. First of all, it's a pleasure for me to welcome you, all of you to our 9 months results and investor webcast. And as always, before I will