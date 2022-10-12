Oct 12, 2022 / 06:10PM GMT
Craig Hutchison - TD Securities - Analyst
Good afternoon, I'm Craig Hutchison. I apologize for the brief delay. We did have some technical issues, but we're up and running now. So our next speaker is Amir Adnani, CEO of UEC.
UEC has some of the most advanced staged projects in the US with its flagship Irigaray hub-and-spoke operation in Wyoming, and also the hubs-and-spoke operation in Texas, and of course, has made some real recent investments in the Athabasca Basin, including the acquisition of UEX in today's announcement. But it's acquiring Hathor from Rio Tinto, which I'm sure will be topical and Amir will touch on, I'm sure, in slides. So, with that, I'll pass things over to Amir.
Amir Adnani - Uranium Energy Corp. - President, CEO, Director
Thank you, Craig. A pleasure to be here at the TD Uranium Roundtable on what has been a very exciting 24 hours in the uranium industry and nuclear energy, with big investments in M&A transactions announced by Brookfield and Cameco. And then, of course, the news that UEC had this morning in the transaction
