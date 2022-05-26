Unigold Inc Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

May 26, 2022 / 05:00PM GMT

Joseph Hamilton - Unigold Inc. - Chairman & CEO



Thank you, Jonathan. Good afternoon. It's now 1:02 in the afternoon. My name is Joseph Hamilton. I'm the CEO and the Chairman of the Board of Unigold. And I'll chair the business of today's meeting.



I welcome you to the company's annual general and special meeting of shareholders, which is being held virtually through the platform of AGM Connect. We're pleased to once again host this year's shareholder meeting through this virtual platform. And it's accessible to all of our shareholders regardless of their physical location and allows them to participate, submit questions, and for those who are able to vote on the business brought before this meeting.



I'll officially call the meeting to order at 1:02 PM and hereby appoint the company's Corporate Secretary, Mrs. Helga Fairhurst to act as secretary of the meeting and Jonathan Xavier of AGM Connect to act as the moderator and the scrutineer of the meeting. Only registered shareholders who held shares in their name as of April 12, 2022, which is the record date for this meeting or their