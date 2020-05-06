May 06, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT
Presentation
May 06, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT
=====================
Corporate Participants
=====================
* Paul Kania
UGE International Ltd. - CFO
* Nick Blitterswyk
UGE International Ltd. - CEO
* Jack Borde
RB Milestone Group, LLC - IR
=====================
Jack Borde - RB Milestone Group, LLC - IR
Hi, everyone, and welcome to UGE International's webinar. UGE International is publicly listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange under symbol UGE and on the OTCQB in the States under symbol UGEIF. Joining us today is UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk; CFO, Paul Kania. They'll be providing an overview of UGE's 2019 financial results as well as an update on the company's corporate operations and upcoming milestones. (Conference Instructions)
Please note today's call may contain forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results, performance, or developments to differ materially from those contained in these statements are not guarantees of future performance of the company.
Full Year 2019 UGE International Ltd Earnings Presentation Transcript
May 06, 2020 / 06:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...