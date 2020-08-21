Aug 21, 2020 / NTS GMT

Paul Andreola - Smallcap Discoveries LLC - Host



Presentation, which we love to see. I'm going to hand it over to you, Nick, and let you introduce UGE to SCD.



Nick Blitterswyk - UGE International Ltd. - CEO



Yes, sounds good. Thanks so much, Paul. Thanks so much, Trevor. And happy to have the opportunity to update everyone on this.



So number one is, the presentation that I'm sharing right now is a slimmed down version of the one that you can find on our website, just to keep it high-level for these purposes. So anyone who wants a little bit more meat, you can find it there. Like you were just saying, so in terms of the share metrics, just off the top, been trading about $0.37 to $0.40 recently, market cap just under CAD10 million, fully diluted about 29 million shares outstanding.



Insiders, we own over 50% of the company. We're very invested in making this a success. And yes, in terms of like revenue size, right now, we report in US dollars, but our trailing run rate of USD3.6 million. And a big part of our story, I'll go into more detail a little