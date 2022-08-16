Q2 2022 UGE International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Aug 16, 2022 / 02:00PM GMT

Marcel Valentin - Sophic Capital - Analyst



Good morning, and thank you for joining us to discuss UGE International's second-quarter fiscal 2022 financial results for the period ending June 30, 2022. On the call today, we have UGE CEO Nick Blitterswyk and UGE CFO Stephanie Bird.



(Conference Instructions) Next slide, please.



Before management discusses the results, I'd like to remind everyone that certain statements in this call may be forward-looking in nature. These include statements involving known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements.



For caveats about forward-looking statements and risk factors, please see our MD&A for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, which can be found in our company profile at sedar.com and on the company's website.



I will now pass the call over to UGE CFO Stephanie Bird. Stephanie?



Stephanie Bird - UGE International Ltd. - CFO



Good morning, and welcome, everyone,