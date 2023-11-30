Q3 2023 UGE International Ltd Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 30, 2023 / 04:00PM GMT

Marcel Valentin Sophic Capital Inc.-IR



Good morning and thank you for joining us to discuss UGE International's third-quarter fiscal-2023 financial results for the period ending September 30, 2023. On the call today, we have UGE's CEO, Nick Blitterswyk; UGE's CFO, Stephanie Bird; and UGE's COO, Brandon McNeil.



(Event Instructions) Next slide, please.



Before management discusses the results, I would like to remind everyone that certain statements in this call may be forward-looking in nature. These include statements involving known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in our forward-looking statements. For caveats about forward-looking statements and risk factors, please see our MD&A for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which can be found on our company profile at SEDAR+, and on the company's website.



I will now pass the call over to UGE's CFO, Stephanie Bird. Stephanie?



Stephanie Bird UGE International Ltd.-CFO



