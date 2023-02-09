Feb 09, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

William Albert Ackman - Pershing Square Tontine Holdings, Ltd. - Chairman & CEO



Okay. Welcome to the Pershing Square Holdings annual event. We're going to have a little different run of show today. We wanted to be very respectful of Sir Lucian's time. So we're going to start with a Q&A or a fireside chat pollution, then our chair is going to speak. And then when she thinks it's appropriate, she'll let me talk. Then you'll hear from Ryan Israel, from Manning, another member of the investment team then will open Q&A, which for me, the most fun part, other than the opportunity to interview Lucian.



So i am not going to waste time with the introduction evolution other than say one thing. There are very few executives that take on the status of what I would call an icon of an industry. You think of people like Walt Disney or Steve Jobs at Apple. And really, Lucian is maybe one of only 2 icons I've had the opportunity to work with as an investor in the company.



And what I mean by that is he's not only built an amazing business and taking a lot of profits for the owners of the