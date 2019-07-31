Half Year 2019 Umicore SA Earnings Press Conference Transcript





UMI.BR - Umicore SA

Half Year 2019 Umicore SA Earnings Press Conference

Jul 31, 2019 / 09:30AM GMT



Unidentified Company Representative

Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Umicore's results for the first half of the year. Looking at the highlights of the first half, my first comment is that we have faced challenging market conditions. In the second half of last year, we saw the first signs of a downturn in key industries and faltering consumer confidence with declining car sales as one of the most visible effects thereof. These negative trends has either continued in the first part of the year or in some cases has even gotten worse.



In addition, as I explained at the end of April, certain more specific market factors have affected Umicore's growth trajectory in rechargeable battery materials.