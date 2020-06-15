Umicore SA Covid-19 and Trading Update Call Transcript

Jun 15, 2020 / 07:15AM GMT

Marc Grynberg - Umicore SA - CEO



Good morning, everyone. And thank you for joining Umicore's conference call this morning. The reason for the call this morning is to provide some color to the brief trading update which we released this morning and to answer any questions that you may have regarding the update. Given the low market visibility, which has prevailed since the beginning of the COVID-19 outbreak, I thought it would be appropriate to provide you with an update of trading conditions since we last spoke at the end of April.



As I mentioned in previous communications, my priority is to keep Umicore employees safe and healthy, and we adopted a comprehensive set of precautionary measures early on at Umicore in order to minimize the risk of on-site contamination. We have also provided support to our employees to help them stay healthy outside the workplace. All in all, our preventive approach has so far proven effective with a number of infected employees remaining very low. And I'm grateful that my colleagues have been following the sanitary guidelines with a high degree of discipline.



