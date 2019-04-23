Apr 23, 2019 / 08:30AM GMT

Marc Grynberg - Umicore - CEO



Good morning, everyone. We announced earlier this morning some significant developments which have emerged or crystallized since we last spoke and which will be affecting our business in the near term. Given the material influence of these development on the growth potential for this year and next, we had to communicate them as soon as possible. That's why we're providing a first earnings guidance for the year, a few days ahead of the AGM, the AGM being the occasion on which we have typically provided such guidance in the past.



The primary purpose of this call is to address questions that you might have regarding the news that we released this morning and therefore appreciate that you're joining the call at short notice.



Before opening the floor to your questions though, we'll recap the key elements of this morning's announcement, starting with the main developments in Energy and Surface Technologies, and in particular, in our rechargeable battery materials business. You will most likely recall that I said a year ago, at the time we announced the newest wave