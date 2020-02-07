Full Year 2019 Umicore SA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 07, 2020 / 08:30AM GMT

Marc Grynberg - Umicore SA - CEO & Executive Director



Thank you, Joanne. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Umicore's performance for 2019. I will first make some comments on our performance and outlook, give an overview of our major achievements and then hand over to Filip, who can talk you through the 2019 financials. I will then wrap up before handing the call over to you for any questions that you may have.



Despite the challenging market environment in 2019, particularly in the automotive sector, I'm proud to announce that we turned in a strong performance while making significant strides in the execution of our growth strategy in all 3 major