Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
Marc Grynberg - Umicore SA - CEO & Executive Director
Good afternoon, everyone, and welcome to this conference call. On March 26, we provide you with the first view of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Umicore. The purpose of the call today is to provide an update of what we have seen and done since our last communication at the end of March. As we have explained in the press release, which was issued this morning, and the purpose is also to answer any questions you may have.
We're all facing obviously exceptional and very difficult circumstances. The coronavirus is having a huge impact on our society and my thoughts go first of all to all those most affected by the crisis. Also wish to say my deep respect to everyone who is fighting this pandemic in the front line and who is selflessly committed to the well-being of all of us every day.
I would also like to say a special word of thanks to all Umicore employees. I'm deeply impressed by their discipline and the hard work they have put in to ensure that our working environment can remain safe and healthy. It is through their
Umicore SA to Provide Update on COVID-19 Impact Call Transcript
Apr 30, 2020 / 01:00PM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...