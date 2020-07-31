Half Year 2020 Umicore SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 31, 2020 / 07:30AM GMT

Marc Grynberg - Umicore SA - CEO



Thank you, Nadia. Good morning, everybody, and welcome to the presentation of Umicore's results for the first half of this year. Obviously, the presentation will address the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic. And by way of introduction, I will walk you through in a moment the impact of COVID-19 on the automotive industry, which is our largest end market. I will also comment on our response to the crisis. I will then over the developments in the businesses and the outlook for the coming months before handing over to Filip, who will walk you through the financials. Finally, I will wrap up before opening up the call to you for any questions that you might have.



Before speaking of markets or numbers, though, I would like to