Full Year 2020 Umicore SA Earnings Call Transcript

Marc Grynberg - Umicore SA - CEO



Thank you, Valeria. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's presentation.



I will first comment on our performance in 2020 and the outlook for 2021 before reviewing the major achievements in each business unit. I will then hand over to Filip, who will take you through the financials. And finally, I will wrap up before handing the call over to you for any questions.



Before commenting on Umicore's performance though, please allow me to say a few words about the process which we have just launched in order to prepare for my succession. In case you were concerned, I would like to reassure you that I'm physically fit and according to my entourage at least, mentally as well.



When I took over as CEO back in 2008, my mandate was to bring Umicore to the next stage of