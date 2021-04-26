Apr 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and I'd like to welcome you, and thank you for attending today's call on this short notice. So this morning, we issued a press release on our R&D collaboration with Anglo American on PGM based catalysts that will simplify hydrogen storage and use in fuel cell electric vehicles. We indeed clearly see strong traction in the hydrogen economy in general, and it brings attractive growth opportunities for Umicore. So the purpose of today's call is to give context around Umicore's positioning in various hydrogen applications. It is, however, not the purpose to give you a full strategic update nor to dive into financials, so I'd be grateful if you could your questions on technology rather than on numbers.
So on today's all as you heard, we first have a formal presentation by An Steegen, our Chief Technology Officer; and Joakim ThÃ¸gersen, SVP Fuel Cell and Stationary Catalysts. This will be followed by Q&A where Lothar Mussmann, SVP New Business Incubation, Catalysis and Connectivity and IP also joins us.
So let's kick off, An, the floor is yours.
Umicore SA and Anglo American PLC to Discuss Collaboration Agreement to Develop PGM-Based Technology Call Transcript
Apr 26, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...