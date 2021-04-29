Q1 2021 Umicore SA Business Update Call Transcript

Apr 29, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Marc Grynberg - Umicore SA - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to today's call. Last week, I briefly described the very positive dynamics, which are driving our business performance, and the big news, obviously, was the quantified earnings guidance we provided for the full year. Today, I will address these favorable business trends and add some clarification where needed. I would also share with you some updates, which will be presented as part of today's AGM agenda. And after my presentation, I will open the floor to your questions.



Without repeating word for word the messages I conveyed last week, I believe it is worthwhile to confirm that the market dynamics, which has developed