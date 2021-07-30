Half Year 2021 Umicore SA Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 07:30AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Umicore Half Year Results 2021 Conference Call.



(Operator Instructions) And just to remind you all: This conference call is being recorded.



I would now like to hand over to Mr. Marc Grynberg, CEO; and Mr. Filip Platteeuw, CFO. Mr. Grynberg, please go ahead, sir.



Marc Grynberg - Umicore SA - CEO & Member of Management Board



Thank you, Barbara. Good morning, everyone, and welcome to the presentation of Umicore's results for the first half of this year.



In a moment, I will talk of the many business developments as well as the outlook for the full year before handing over to Filip, who will take you through the financials. I will then wrap up before opening up the call to your questions.



Looking at the highlights first. I'm proud of the results which we achieved in the first half of the year and which was driven by an exceptionally strong performance across business groups. Revenues were up 37% year-on-year. Adjusted EBIT was up by 157%, and the return on capital