Full Year 2021 Umicore SA Earnings Call Transcript

Thank you very much. Good morning and thanks, everybody, for joining my first earnings call as CEO of Umicore and second call with all or many of you following the announcement of our partnership with Volkswagen for Battery Materials on December '21. So welcome also on behalf of Filip, our CFO, who is today here with me. I am 4 months into my role of leading this outstanding technology company Umicore with its highly talented and purpose-driven people in an exciting, challenging and dynamic time. So before diving into the details of our record '21 results, I wanted to give you a short insight into my own due diligence on Umicore's positioning. I truly believe that