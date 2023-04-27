Umicore SA Annual Shareholders Meeting Transcript

Apr 27, 2023 / 03:00PM GMT

Thomas A. Leysen - Umicore SA - Chairman of Supervisory Board



[Interpreted] Okay. So good afternoon, dear shareholders. We are very happy to welcome you here on our own premises after this break, COVID break where we had to hold our meetings online or elsewhere. But now we are back in our offices, and I am very happy about it. I'm very happy to see you. I hereby declare the meeting open. And in accordance with Article 21 of the company's Articles of Association. Ms. Geraldine Nolens, will act as Secretary, (inaudible) will sit on the committee in their capacity as scrutineers and would like to thank them for that. The convening notices for the present general meetings were published in the Belgian Official Gazette, (inaudible) on the 28th of March 2023. Also on the 28th of March 2023. The convening notices were sent to the holders of registered shares as well as to the members of the Supervisory Board and the statutory auditor. On the same date, the convening notices were published through a press release and on the website of Umicore, together with Interalli, the personal voting and proxy forms as well as