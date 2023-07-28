Jul 28, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
Operator
Thank you for standing by. My name is Deb, and I will be your conference operator today. At this time, I would like to welcome everyone to the Umicore Half Year Results 2023 Conference Call. (Operator Instructions) Thank you.
I would now like to turn the call over to Mathias Miedreich, CEO; joined by Wannes Peferoen, CFO. Please go ahead.
Mathias Miedreich - Umicore SA - CEO & Chairman of Management Board
Thank you very much, and a very welcome and good morning to everybody so close in front of August and probably holiday seasons for some of us. I'm welcoming you to the presentation of our results for the first half of 2023. And I'm here today, as has been said already with our CFO, Wannes Peferoen, who will give us the details of the financials, while I will go over through the general presentation of the business.
And with that, before going into Q&A, we will walk you through this presentation, as we said, focusing on the highlights of the first half of 2023, the business and financial review and, of course, the outlook for the rest
Half Year 2023 Umicore SA Earnings Call Transcript
Jul 28, 2023 / 06:30AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...