Q3 2020 Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE Earnings Call Transcript

Nov 02, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield Conference Call



Christophe Cuvillier - Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield SE - Group CEO & Chairman of Management Board



This is Christophe Cuvillier. Good morning, and welcome to our Q3 2020 results presentation. So I'd like to begin with a couple of words to summarize the past 3 months. The COVID-19 pandemic continues to significantly impact URW's business, and once the recovery accelerated through September, the environment has worsened again as evidenced by the recent lockdown measures in France last week and in the U.K., this weekend. As a result, our environment and outlook continues to be uncertain, but we continue to make progress, as we'll show you with one of our results. For instance, rent collection is making good progress, and we're executing on our disposals with the signing of an agreement for the sale of the SHiFT office building for EUR 620 million.



With that, I'll start