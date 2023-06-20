UniCredit SpA at Mediobanca Italian CEO Conference Transcript

Jun 20, 2023 / 12:00PM GMT

Andrea Filtri - Mediobanca - Analyst



Good afternoon and welcome to our final public session of the day. This session is being live streamed, so I ask you to please switch off your phones or put them on silent mode and please avoid sending up so that you impede vision. We have Andrea Orcel, our CEO of UniCredit is very easy to introduce as he needs no introduction. It's his second Mediobanca, CEO Conference. We're very grateful for your presence. Thank you.



So let's just break the ice on macro. As usual. A year ago, investors were concerned about Italian elections, a year on the sovereign spread has actually behaved very well with better than expected resiliency shown by the European and Italian economies as well in the face of the switching of the Russian gas dependency, however, concerns or remaining, if you were in the seat of an investor, equity, fixed income, ESG, what would you appeal to you about investing in Italy and in Italian banks?



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - Group CEO and Head of Italy



So Italy is the constant concern and you can