Feb 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before I hand over to Magda Palczynska, Head of Investor Relations, a reminder that today's call is being recorded. Madam, you may begin.
Magda Palczynska - UniCredit S.p.A. - Head of Group IR
Good morning, and welcome to UniCredit's Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will take you through the results. This will be followed by a Q&A session with Andrea and Stefano Porro, our CFO. Please limit yourself to 2 questions.
And with that, I will hand over to Andrea.
Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - UniCredit Group CEO and Head Of Italy, Chairman of UniCredit Foundation & Director
Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Today, we will walk you through what we have achieved, thanks to our UniCredit Unlocked plan, our goals and our outlook for 2024. I have always stated that my ambition is to build a bank that is strongly grounded in the right principles and values, one that delivers long-term quality growth and value for
Q4 2023 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Feb 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...