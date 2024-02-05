Q4 2023 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Feb 05, 2024 / 09:00AM GMT

Magda Palczynska - UniCredit S.p.A. - Head of Group IR



Please limit yourself to 2 questions.



And with that, I will hand over to Andrea.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - UniCredit Group CEO and Head Of Italy, Chairman of UniCredit Foundation & Director



Good morning, and thank you for joining us. Today, we will walk you through what we have achieved, thanks to our UniCredit Unlocked plan, our goals and our outlook for 2024. I have always stated that my ambition is to build a bank that is strongly grounded in the right principles and values, one that delivers long-term quality growth and value for