Q1 2019 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 09, 2019 / 08:00AM GMT

Jean Pierre Mustier - UniCredit S.p.A. - Group CEO & Director



Thank you very much, and good morning to you all, and welcome to our first quarter 2019 analyst call.



Before I walk you through our financial results for the first quarter, let me make a few remarks on the announcement we made yesterday that we sold 17% of Fineco for a CET1 ratio benefit of 21 basis points in the second quarter 2019. It is essential to put this announcement into the right strategic context. As you all know, we will present our new business strategy for the years '20 to '23 at our Capital Market Day later this year. To prepare for this new business strategy and ensure a robust foundation for a successful future development, we're announcing a comprehensive set of financial measures. We aim at