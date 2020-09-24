Sep 24, 2020 / 08:00AM GMT

Alberto Vittorio Luigi Cordara - BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research Analyst



Okay. So thank you very much, everybody, for being with us. It is an honor and a pleasure to have with us today Jean-Pierre Mustier, the CEO of UniCredit.



Before starting with Jean-Pierre, I would like to draw your attention on some polling questions that you have on your computer screen. If you can please answer these questions over the next 40 minutes, that would be helpful to us.



Now let's move over directly to our discussion with Jean-Pierre.



Questions and Answers:

- BofA Merrill Lynch, Research Division - Research AnalystMy first question to Jean-Pierre is regarding the banking transformation. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted interest rates and GDP as well as how customers interact with you and where employees work. Given the resulting revenue pressure, how radical will you be on costs? Also, do you still need as many branches and as much head office space? Bottom line, can you still deliver an 8% RoTE in the