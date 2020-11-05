Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
Operator
Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Today's conference call will be hosted by UniCredit's CEO, Mr. Jean-Pierre Mustier; and CFO, Mr. Stefano Porro. (Operator Instructions) Today's conference call is being recorded.
At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Jean-Pierre Mustier. Sir, you may begin.
Jean Pierre Mustier - UniCredit S.p.A. - Group CEO & Director
Thank you very much, and good morning and welcome to the analyst call for our third quarter results. These are unprecedented times, and the emerging second wave of the pandemic means that many of our countries face a challenging period.
On behalf of all of us at UniCredit, I would like to express our sympathies for anyone impacted by COVID-19. We will continue to do everything we can to protect the health and safety of our colleagues. And we will continue to support our clients, the real economy and our communities in the countries where we are present. Just as during the first wave, we are committed to being part of the solution.
As you will have all heard,
Q3 2020 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript
Nov 05, 2020 / 09:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...