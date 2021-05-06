Q1 2021 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 06, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Today's conference call will be hosted by UniCredit's CEO, Mr. Andrea Orcel; and CFO, Mr. Stefano Porro. At the end of the presentation, there will be a question-and-answer session. Today's conference call is being recorded.



At this time, I would like to hand the call over to Mr. Andrea Orcel. Sir, you may begin.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you. Welcome to our participants. As you know, I joined UniCredit as CEO 3 weeks ago. Given the brevity of my tenure and having not been CEO of the bank for these results, I will make some short remarks before passing over to Stefano to take you through the key features of the first quarter 2021.



Firstly, I would like to take this opportunity to thank all my colleagues for their hard work, for their commitment that has delivered these results and to the resilience that they have demonstrated during this recent transition. This is a strong quarter driven by excellent fees, buoyant mostly client-related trading, seasonally low loan loss