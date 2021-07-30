Q2 2021 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call (Q&A Session) Transcript

Jul 30, 2021 / 09:00AM GMT

Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you very much. Good morning to you all, and welcome to the analyst call for our second quarter results.



Before we turn to the presentation, I would like to start by making a few comments on the announcement we made last night. As you will have read, we have entered exclusive negotiation with the Italian government to assess the feasibility of acquiring selected parts of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena.



My ambition for UniCredit has been clear from the start: to deliver risk-adjusted profitable growth with the overriding goal of sustainable returns above the cost of equity across the cycle. There is enormous value to be unlocked internally, which I will come back to later. I have also