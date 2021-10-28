Q3 2021 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before I hand over to Magda Palczynska, Head of Investor Relations, a reminder that today's conference call is being recorded. Madam, you may begin.



Magda Palczynska -



Good morning, and welcome to UniCredit's Third Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will lead the call. Then Stefano Porro, our CFO, will take you through the financials in more detail. Following Andrea's closing remarks, there will be a Q&A session. Please limit yourself to two questions.



With that, I will hand over to Andrea.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Magda. Good morning to everyone. Since the start of my tenure, my ambition for UniCredit has been clear, to deliver risk-adjusted profitable growth with the overriding aim of achieving sustainable returns above the cost of equity and across the cycle.



One of the ways we will achieve this is through simpler and more empowered organization when fully accountable for demonstrating clear