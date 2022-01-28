Full Year 2021 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Jan 28, 2022 / 09:00AM GMT

Magda Palczynska -



Full Year 2021 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will lead the call. Then Stefano Porro, our CFO, who will take you through the financials in more detail. Following Andrea's closing remarks, there will be a Q&A session.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Magda. Welcome, and thank you all for joining this morning. I am proud to be presenting an excellent set of 2021 results. We achieved or exceeded all our key financial ambitions. Underlying net profit reached EUR 3.9 billion for the full year, comfortably above our guidance. Underlying return on tangible equity increased to 7.5%.



Our proposed total shareholder distribution is increased to EUR 3.75 billion, slightly higher than we presented on Strategy Day. This is more than comfortably