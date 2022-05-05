Q1 2022 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

May 05, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will lead the call. Then Stefano Porro, our CFO, will take you through the financials in more detail.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO & Director



Thank you, Magda. Welcome, and thank you for joining this morning. Our first thoughts over recent weeks have been with those impacted by the war in the Ukraine. It is a tragedy that none of us thought could happen again within Europe's borders. I'm proud of our employees who donated their time and financial support for relief efforts, which we have matched.



In terms of crisis, banks have a dual role. We must help those directly