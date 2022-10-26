Q3 2022 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 26, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Operator



Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. Before I hand over to Magda Palczynska, Head of Investor Relations, a reminder that today's call is being recorded. Madam, you may begin.



Magda Palczynska - UniCredit S.p.A. - Head of Group IR



Good morning, and welcome to UniCredit's Third Quarter 2022 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will lead the call. Then Stefano Porro, our CFO, will take you through the financials in more detail. Following Andrea's closing remarks, there will be a Q&A session. (Operator Instructions) With that, I will hand over to Andrea.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - CEO, Head of Italy & Director



Thank you, Magda. Less than 18 months ago and 18 months into UniCredit's evolution, we are already a transformed bank. The new UniCredit is a group set up in the right way with a unifying vision, a differentiating strategy for profitable growth, delivering a clear industrial plan linked to financial KPIs and the strength to face the future with confidence.



The results I'm about to