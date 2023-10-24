Q3 2023 UniCredit SpA Earnings Call Transcript

Oct 24, 2023 / 08:00AM GMT

Magda Palczynska - UniCredit S.p.A. - Head of Group IR



Good morning, and welcome to UniCredit's Third Quarter 2023 Results Conference Call. Andrea Orcel, our CEO, will lead the call. Then Stefano Porro, our CFO, will take you through the financials in more detail. Following Andrea's closing remarks, there will be a Q&A session. Please limit yourself to 2 questions.



With that, I will hand over to Andrea.



Andrea Orcel - UniCredit S.p.A. - UniCredit Group CEO and Head Of Italy, Chairman of UniCredit Foundation & Director



Good morning. Thank you, Magda, and thank you all for joining us today. When we set out on this transformation journey, many people said that we were too ambitious. But looking back with these results, our 11th consecutive quarter of quarterly growth and record quarter and 9 months numbers, you could argue that we