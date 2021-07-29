Half Year 2021 Volkswagen AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 29, 2021 / 12:00PM GMT

Operator



Good day, ladies and gentlemen, and welcome to the Volkswagen AG Live Audio Webcast and Conference Call on the Half Yearly 2021 Financial Results. For your information, today's conference is being recorded.



At this time, I'd like to turn the conference over to Ms. Helen Beckermann, Head of Group Investor Relations for Volkswagen AG. Please go ahead, madam.



Helen Beckermann - Volkswagen AG - Head of Group IR



Hello. Good afternoon, ladies and gentlemen. We welcome you to Volkswagen's conference call for investors and analysts on the results for the period January to July 2021, based on our half yearly report, which we published early this morning.



For today's conference call, I'm delighted to be joined by Herbert Diess, our CEO; Arno Antlitz, our CFO; Christian Dahlheim, our Director of Sales; and Stephan Wollenstein, our Head of China, our CEO of China. We'll kick off with Herbert today who has a short presentation, followed by Dr. Antlitz and then both Christian and Stephan are available for specific questions either on sales or on China