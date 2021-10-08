Volkswagen AG ESG Conference Transcript

Oct 08, 2021 / 01:00PM GMT

Helen Beckermann - Volkswagen AG - Head of Group IR



At last year's conference, we were pleased to have successfully concluded the Monitorship program. This year, we made further significant progress by having introduced ESG criteria in the management remuneration system and having created a section on our own IR website where we inform you about the VW Group position on major ESG controversies in order to proactively deal with market and rating agency concerns.



Last but not least, we were very pleased to reenter to the UN Global Compact, which for many of you is a prerequisite to investability. With that in mind, we earned a small MSCI upgrade, still at a very low base, but the trend is in the right direction. We have also substantially increased our dialogue with rating agencies since we have learned the importance of this lever. We are currently working on embedding ESG even more in our new strategy, updated group, NEW AUTO.



Furthermore, our Volkswagen Group Board member for purchasing, Murat Aksel, has also created a new department responsible for global development of risk management