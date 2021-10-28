Q3 2021 Volkswagen AG Earnings Press Conference Transcript

Oct 28, 2021 / 07:00AM GMT

Nicole Mommsen - Volkswagen AG - Head of Corporate Communications



Herbert Diess; our CFO, Arno Antlitz; and our Head of Sales, Christian Dahlheim.



Herbert Diess - Volkswagen AG - Chairman of Management Board & Group CEO



Thank you, Nicole. Good morning, ladies and gentlemen. In our last quarterly call in July, we said that we would see the biggest impact of the semiconductor crisis in the third quarter.