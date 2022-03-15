Mar 15, 2022 / 08:00AM GMT

Nicole Mommsen - Volkswagen AG - Head of Corporate Communications



Hello. Good morning, good afternoon and good evening. Welcome to our annual earnings press conference for the year 2021. These are unsettling times. The war on the Ukraine is still dominating the evening news, and we are unsettled by what's going on in Europe.



We feel for the people in the Ukraine fleeing the country, but also for the people in Russia and everywhere where people are affected by the war. We still decided to hold our annual earnings press conference today to stay in dialogue with you, answer your questions.



With me today are our CEO, Herbert Diess; and our CFO, Arno Antlitz. Herbert will talk to you about what has been achieved in our transformation in 2021, and Arno will talk to you about how we are financing the transformation. Afterwards, there will be time for your questions, which we will answer. There will be a short break in between the speeches and the Q&A sessions. With that, let me hand over to Herbert.



Herbert Diess - Volkswagen AG - Chairman of Management Board