Full Year 2021 Volkswagen AG Earnings Call Transcript

Mar 15, 2022 / 12:00PM GMT

Rolf Woller - Traton SE - Head of IR



My name is Rolf Woller, and I'm heading the Treasury and Investor Relations teams at Group Volkswagen. Together with me in Wolfsburg is our CEO, Herbert Diess; and our CFO, Arno Antlitz. We published today our annual report, the press release and the related material. You will find them as well as all relevant documents concerning the Annual Shareholder Meeting on the IR website. The Annual Shareholder Meeting is scheduled for May 12 and will be held in virtual format.



We will start with an introduction by Herbert, which is followed by a presentation held by Arno, who will provide you with details on the financial results 2021 and on our outlook for 2022. Afterwards, we will host a question-and-answer session, which is moderated by myself. (Operator Instructions)



Before I hand over to Herbert, let me quickly draw your attention to the disclaimer on Page 2. Please read it carefully because I won't do it.



And with that, I hand over to Herbert.



Herbert Diess - Volkswagen AG - Chairman of Management Board &