Jul 18, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
BjÃ¶rn Scheib - Porsche Cars North America, Inc. - Head of IR
Good afternoon to everybody here at Weissach and to all of you listening on webcast. Welcome to Porsche's Capital Markets Day here at our Innovation and Development Center. The motto of today's event is, "The brand for those who follow their dreams." Our goal today is to offer everyone a valuable update on our business, our vision and, in particular, modern luxury. Some of you may know me. My name is BjÃÂ¶rn Scheib, and I'm the Head of Investor Relations here at Porsche.
Before we start, let me just go through a couple of [house kitting] items. This is a hybrid conference, and thus, management will first provide an update on our strategy, business progress and the outlook. A Q&A session will follow the formal presentations. If you follow us as a registered participant, and as far as I'm hearing, there's a couple of hundred of you dialing in via the web, then you can fill in your Qs into the dedicated Q&A box. I would kindly ask all of you to limit yourself to 1 Q only in order to give everybody the chance to
Volkswagen AG Capital Markets Day Transcript
Jul 18, 2022 / 11:00AM GMT
|Access to All Earning Calls and Stock Analysis
|30-Year Financial on one screen
|All-in-one Stock Screener with unlimited filters
|Customizable Stock Dashboard
|Real Time Insider Trading Transactions
|8,000+ Institutional investors’ 13F holdings
|Powerful Excel Add-in and Google sheets Add-on
|All data downloadable
|Quick customer support
|And much more...