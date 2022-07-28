Half Year 2022 Volkswagen AG Earnings Call Transcript

Jul 28, 2022 / 07:00AM GMT

Rolf Woller - Volkswagen AG - Head of Group Treasury & IR



Okay. I hope everyone can hear me loud and clear. Warm welcome to all of you to our today's H1 conference call. It's a combined investor, analyst and media call, which is moderated by Nicole Mommsen, our Head of Group Communications; and myself, Rolf Woller. I'm heading the Treasury and IR activities at Volkswagen. Together with us here in Wolfsburg is our CFO, Arno Antlitz. And before we start, I have to make some housekeeping remarks.



Before I hand over to Arno, let me quickly draw your attention to the disclaimer in the presentation, which is on Page 3. I will not read it