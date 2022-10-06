Volkswagen AG ESG Conference Transcript

Oct 06, 2022 / 01:00PM GMT

Rolf Woller - Volkswagen AG - Head of Group Treasury & IR



Ladies and gentlemen, we warmly welcome you to the Fifth Annual ESG conference for investors and analysts. ESG is an integral part of Volkswagen. We have an exciting lineup for today, covering important aspects of the E, the S and the G. There will be 2 combined Q&A sessions. If you would like to participate, please ask your question in the chat. We ask you to please take a moment to read our disclaimer. We would now like to kick off today's event with a keynote from our CEO, Oli Blume.



Oliver Blume - Volkswagen AG - Chairman of the Board of Management



Dear ladies and gentlemen, it's a pleasure to welcome you to this year's ESG Group Annual Conference. I have now been in my new role as CEO of Volkswagen Group since over 8 months. It's a great honor to steer this company through its transformation. When I manage a company, whether it's Porsche or Volkswagen, I do it according to 5 base principles: brands, products, people, entrepreneurial spirit and sustainability. And team spirit, fairness and